posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 17th, 2017 at 5:03 pm

Hrithik Roshan, the super successful star of Bollywood has been ruling the hindi film industry for 17 years now! Be it his good looks which is to die for, his dancing abilities and the fine acting he does for any and every role that is given to him makes him a whole rare package that an artiste can have. Hrithik is not only blessed with all of these, rather he has equally worked very hard during initial years of his life to achieve milestones. In fact, even today when he is successful at the peak of his career, he is known to be one of the very professional actors and has been extremely tenacious in his efforts towards every role chosen. Hence we find him so effortless in anything that he does.

Hrithik has a huge fan following, and if you are the one too, you would love reading these facts about his life.

Did you know?

Hrithik is known to be one of the style icons of the B-Town, he recently launched his own casual clothing brand called as HRx.

Hrithik’s parents wanted him to study further in the United States after he passed out graduation from Sydenham college, Mumbai.

He assisted his father in the movies – Koyla and Karan Arjun.

‘Ek Pal ka jeena’ made the girls drool over him in the year 2000, however the first song he shot for the movie was ‘Pyaar ki kashti mein’

The restaurant called Arola in the JW Marriot is one of his favourite joints whenever he feels like gorging on some good food

Hrithik performed all the stunts himself in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, like sky diving, chasing the bulls and diving underwater

Hrithik is the fifth superstar from Bollywood having his wax statue at Madame Tussauds’ museum.

During Dhoom 2, he would arrive at 5 in the morning on the sets and sit for 5-6 hours calmly to get the heavy makeup done for the different looks he carried. He would also live that way for the rest of the day without throwing any tantrums.

Michael Jackson and Shammi Kapoor are his favourite dancers

He has been globally acclaimed for his role in the movie ‘Kites’. He has been loved globally ever since, in fact the Los Angeles Times called him a ‘sensational dancer’ who ‘has the dashing, chiseled looks of a silent movie matinee idol.’

We wish him great luck for his upcoming movie - KAABIL. Do not miss the superstar coming on JDJ9 Finale coming Saturday at 10 PM!