posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 21st, 2017 at 7:26 pm

JDJ9 has reached the culmination round; tonight’s episode will bring a lot of jollification when each judge and the host will do the grand opening with their individual dance performance. Jacqueline will sizzle on the song ‘Ram chaahe leela’ whereas incredible choreographer herself, Farah Khan will twist and turn on one of the ‘Om Shanti Om’ track. Mr. Karan Johar, Ganesh Hegde and Maniesh Paul will stun you with their acts which will set you in the right mood.

By now we all know Hrithik Roshan will also be one of the judges tonight, it would be truly refreshing to see him in the finale episode. Being a thorough gentleman he will please everyone by showing those moves on the stage which are to die for!

Hrithik will be astonished to see the performances of the top 3 finalists!

There will be ex-contestants from the season joining in too doing some superb acts.

There will be a real entertainment when Karan Johar, Ganesh Hegde and Hrithik Roshan interact with each other. Also not to forget Shantanu Maheshwari doing a cute romantic scene with his favourite judge Jacqueline, will make you say awww…

Finally the moment will arrive when the hearts of the three contestants will pound faster!

Who will be the winner?

Tune in at 10 PM tonight to know!