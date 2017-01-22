posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 22nd, 2017 at 1:24 am

The episode started with the grand entry of Farah Khan dancing on some of the popular tracks from the move ‘Om Shanti Om’. Following that, Hrithik Roshan reached the sets of JDJ9, and personally interacted with the finalists and wished them luck for the finale performance.

Teriya Magar stunned the judges and audience by her special act on the song ‘Sun Saathiya.'Hrithik went speechless as he mentioned. Shantanu Maheshawari came up on stage to present an act on ‘Main Deewana’ sung and choreographed by Ganesh Hegde, one of the esteemed judges of Jhalak. Commenting on that Hrithik said that was his kind of dancing, Shantanu’s partner even burnt her hand to which Farah Khan praised for her bravery and gave standing ovation.

All the judges came on stage to dance together on some popular songs of Hrithik. In fact there was also a moment when all the judges made funny faces on the song ‘Main aissa kyun hun.’

Salman Yusuff Khan stumped the judges and the audience as ever by performing an act on the song ‘sanam re’ which was not just sensuous but completely outstanding with its techniques and uniqueness. In fact he even shared how emotional he felt to be as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa for the last time. He earned a total score of 40 in the finale round, which was the maximum amongst the three finalists of the season.

The moment arrived when Bigg Boss called everyone from JDJ9 to be part of Bigg Boss 10 to announce the winner of the dance reality show.

Teriya Magar became the proud winner of the 9th season.