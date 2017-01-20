JDJ9 Finale: #5 Things That We Will Surely Miss About The Show

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 20th, 2017 at 3:45 pm

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa comes with a unique flavour every season. Even the ninth season has been absolutely fantastic and one of a kind. Apart from being just a dance reality show, JDJ9 has given an unlimited dose of entertainment, laughter, surprises, emotions, fun moments etc.

As the season comes to an end the audience, especially we fans are definitely going to miss these five things about the show until the next season.

Have a look!

 

1. The best moments when the judges interact to share from their lives and crack jokes

 

IMG_1271

 

2. Full of life host, Maniesh Paul who ensures to make his presence felt with his witty remarks and spontaneous answers. Anybody in worst of mood would smile at least once looking at him.

 

IMG_7118

 

IMG_0546

 

 

3. Some of the power packed performances that are etched in our hearts

 

IMG_1474

 

4. The only show that can be associated with this moment

 

IMG_8285

 

 

5. Fun on the stage with the special guests

 

IMG_2487

 

 

The above are just a few things to mention. There is nothing that we can miss talking about JDJ9, and now that the show has reached the finals, we simply can’t imagine how it would be like but just expect it to give us the most incredible time!

Tune in to watch JDJ9 Finale on 21st January, at 10 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with