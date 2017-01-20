posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 20th, 2017 at 3:45 pm

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa comes with a unique flavour every season. Even the ninth season has been absolutely fantastic and one of a kind. Apart from being just a dance reality show, JDJ9 has given an unlimited dose of entertainment, laughter, surprises, emotions, fun moments etc.

As the season comes to an end the audience, especially we fans are definitely going to miss these five things about the show until the next season.

Have a look!

1. The best moments when the judges interact to share from their lives and crack jokes

2. Full of life host, Maniesh Paul who ensures to make his presence felt with his witty remarks and spontaneous answers. Anybody in worst of mood would smile at least once looking at him.

3. Some of the power packed performances that are etched in our hearts

4. The only show that can be associated with this moment

5. Fun on the stage with the special guests

The above are just a few things to mention. There is nothing that we can miss talking about JDJ9, and now that the show has reached the finals, we simply can’t imagine how it would be like but just expect it to give us the most incredible time!

Tune in to watch JDJ9 Finale on 21st January, at 10 PM!