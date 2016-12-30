posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 30th, 2016 at 5:03 pm

The JDJ9 stage will once again come back with another lot of stunning performances by the five contestants - DJ Bravo, Salman, Shantanu, Siddharth and Teriya!

The contestants will once again be given the themes, to name them - Salman will be seen in Halloween special, Teriya will pick the Royal Darbar theme, Shantanu will be dancing on the song 'Ganaraya' from ABCD 2, whereas Bravo will go with Salman Khan's songs mash-up and Siddharth Nigam will be interestingly seen in an Egyptian get up dancing on the song - Jiya from Gunday!

Judges amused by the performances put across their comments and feedback to encourage all the five!

Oh, can you guess which contestant would become their favorite in that episode?

Well, you will need to have some patience until Sunday night to watch the entire episode of JDJ9!

Do not miss this one!