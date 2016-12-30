JDJ9 Contestants To Rock The Stage With Their Unique Themes This Weekend!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 30th, 2016 at 5:03 pm

The JDJ9 stage will once again come back with another lot of stunning performances by the five contestants - DJ Bravo, Salman, Shantanu, Siddharth and Teriya!

 

IMG_7986

 

 

The contestants will once again be given the themes, to name them - Salman will be seen in Halloween special, Teriya will pick the Royal Darbar theme, Shantanu will be dancing on the song 'Ganaraya' from ABCD 2, whereas Bravo will go with Salman Khan's songs mash-up and Siddharth Nigam will be interestingly seen in an Egyptian get up dancing on the song - Jiya from Gunday!

 

IMG_8096

 

 

Judges amused by the performances put across their comments and feedback to encourage all the five!

 

IMG_8159

 

 

Oh, can you guess which contestant would become their favorite in that episode?

 

IMG_8038

 

 

Well, you will need to have some patience until Sunday night to watch the entire episode of JDJ9!

 

IMG_8359

 

 

 

Do not miss this one!


﻿

