JDJ9 contestants and judges summoned their inner Michael Jackson

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 21st, 2016 at 9:39 am

Last night was flooded with memorable performances. One after the other the JDJ9 contestants put up acts that were remarkable in their own accord. However, what was indeed a treat for the eyes was the performance that the judges and contestants together did candidly.

Michael Jackson’s dance moves by the JDJ9 contestants and judges were a relishing delight.

Let’s relive a few of them from last night.

IMG_0686
IMG_0697

 

IMG_0689
IMG_0693

Be ready for another rocking Saturday night with JDJ9.


