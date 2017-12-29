posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 29th, 2017 at 4:57 pm

The story of Ishq Mein Marjawan is getting intriguing day after day. This week we will witness how Deep comes to know that Aarohi now knows the entire truth! She gets cornered by all, but returns home to grab those sd cards that have all the truth recorded.

Later Aarohi somehow gets locked up in a sandook. She somehow releases herself but Deep arrives at the scene and there happens a struggle between the two for the sd cards. Just then Lakshya arrives and arrests Deep. But very soon gets a release too.

Lakshya informs Aarohi that Deep is planning a new year’s party and then the duo plans to retrieve the sd cards from the house during the party.

This party is going to be extraordinary as your favorite characters from different shows will all come under the same roof! Do not miss this most happening moment!

Here’s a glimpse of some of the guests who will be part of this. Check below.

Saumya from Shakti posing with Aarohi

Sooraj and Chakor from Udann

Also to let you know some more popular characters from Tu Aashiqui, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani, Shakti and Udann will be part of this grand event!

Do not miss Jash - E - Tashan on 1st January 2018, from 7 PM till 9 PM!