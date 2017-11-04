posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 13th, 2018 at 5:13 pm

Pankti of Tu Aashiqui is someone who has been ruling the Indian television screens with her innocent look and on point acting ability. She plays a singer in the serial and we must say how perfect she is at it. Today, we stalked her a little on Instagram and found that Jannat is a big fashionista. She is someone who enjoys a mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, and we’re a fan of her in both! Scroll away for some of her most stunning images below –

#1 An all-black look? Yes, please!

✨ A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on May 9, 2018 at 12:05am PDT

#2 Of happy pinks and pretty shimmer

💫 A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on Jun 10, 2018 at 2:26am PDT

#3 Stripes to the rescue

The look away pose!✨💕 A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on Feb 28, 2018 at 2:42am PST

#4 Recreating the Cinderella moment

🌷 A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on Jan 26, 2018 at 4:24am PST

#5 Sneaker and ginghams – CHECK!

#6 Indian outfits are truly a woman’s best friends!