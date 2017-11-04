Jannat Zubair from Tu Aashiqui is a complete fashionista! Here's proof!

Pankti of Tu Aashiqui is someone who has been ruling the Indian television screens with her innocent look and on point acting ability. She plays a singer in the serial and we must say how perfect she is at it. Today, we stalked her a little on Instagram and found that Jannat is a big fashionista. She is someone who enjoys a mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, and we’re a fan of her in both! Scroll away for some of her most stunning images below –

 

#1 An all-black look? Yes, please!

 

 

#2 Of happy pinks and pretty shimmer

 

 
 

#3 Stripes to the rescue

 

 

#4 Recreating the Cinderella moment

 

 

#5 Sneaker and ginghams – CHECK!

 

 

#6 Indian outfits are truly a woman’s best friends!

 

 

