posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 13th, 2018 at 5:13 pm
Pankti of Tu Aashiqui is someone who has been ruling the Indian television screens with her innocent look and on point acting ability. She plays a singer in the serial and we must say how perfect she is at it. Today, we stalked her a little on Instagram and found that Jannat is a big fashionista. She is someone who enjoys a mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, and we’re a fan of her in both! Scroll away for some of her most stunning images below –
#1 An all-black look? Yes, please!
#2 Of happy pinks and pretty shimmer
#3 Stripes to the rescue
#4 Recreating the Cinderella moment
#5 Sneaker and ginghams – CHECK!
#6 Indian outfits are truly a woman’s best friends!
Recommended
You Might Also Like
Post Your Comments