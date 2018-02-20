Jalandhar to avenge Vrinda's death on Mahakaali.

This weekend on Mahakaali, Vishnu comes to Vrinda disguised as Jalandhar. The reason behind this act of Vishnu will be known in the episode. Vrinda tells Jalandhar (Vishnu) that she dreams of a happy life with him. On the other side, a worried Parvati shares her concern with Mahadev saying Vrinda shouldn’t suffer because of Jalandhar’s deeds.

 

Vrinda holds Jalandhar’s (Vishnu) hand and starts taking pheras. Once the pheras get over Vishnu comes in his real form shocking Vrinda! She feels extremely hurt and decides to take an Agni Samadhi. She curses Vishnu saying his wife would go through the same suffering like her. Vrinda sits on a burning pyre and soon turns into ashes.

 

Parvati decides to confront Vishnu for his deeds and transforms into Mahakaali.

 

Sometime later Jalandhar comes to know about Vrinda’s death, he mourns and then declares a war against Shiv and Parvati.

 

Excited to know what’s going to happen after that?

 

Then tune into Mahakaali Sat-Sun at 7 PM!


