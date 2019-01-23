posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 23rd, 2019 at 4:54 pm

Jai’s love for Aadhya has gotten him to Mumbai and he is all set to confess his feelings to her. To reach Aadhya, he is seen sticking posters all around the city which gives Aadhya a time ultimatum. Aadhya is supposed to reach Nariman Point. On realizing this, Aadhya runs to meet Jai. Seeing him standing there waiting for her, she runs faster towards him but is stopped suddenly by Shubhankar!

Later in the episode, Shubhankar comes to the Mittal house pulling Jai and this leads to a major confrontation between Roopa and Shubhankar. Jai now has a plan to woo Aadhya in another way and it’s unmissable. Will Jai be able to confess his love?

If you, just like us are keen on Jai and Aadhya coming together, tune in to Internet Wala Love from Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm to know more!