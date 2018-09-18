Jai betrays Aadhya?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 18th, 2018 at 3:22 pm

After a series of eventful moments between Jai and Aadhya, this week starts with the duo going on air! With speculations of the two of them being in a relation, Jai assures Aadhya that he will clean all the bugs of them being in relation. While things are now settled between Jai and Aadhya, Samrat has a plan of his own. He morphs Jai’s voice to sabotage Aadhya’s image. Aadhya feels betrayed but Jai seems to be unaware of this! How is Aadhya going to react to this?

 In a sequence going forward, we also see Jai and Aadhya becoming friends on the internet, unknowingly. Does life take a different turn from here for them? Does this internet friendship lead to something?

 

Find out more on Internet Wala Love from Monday to Friday at 7 pm.

