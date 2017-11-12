It's Vikas vs Priyank on Sultani Akhada tonight on Weekend Ka Vaar!

The wrestling on Sultani Akhada will be quite interesting tonight on weekend ka vaar, as once upon a time friends – Vikas and Priyank will come face to face in order to win on the wrestling ground.

 

Before wrestling starts, Salman asks both of them a common question, that why one thinks that he is better than the other. Vikas answers saying he is an honest man, whereas Priyank responds saying he never does things for footage. Priyank adds on saying that he doesn’t do things for reel but for real.

 

Vikas says he doesn’t believe in fights.

 

Eventually the game of wrestling starts between the two. With two people thinking differently and having got against each other, do you think the aggression will show on Sultani Akhada too?

 

Who do you think deserves to win and is being real honest?

 

Watch the game tonight and know!


