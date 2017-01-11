It's Time For The Semi Finale On JDJ9

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 11th, 2017 at 4:10 pm

JDJ9 this time has really come a long way. We saw many contestants and wild cards coming and going on the show. However, now the time has come when the season is approaching it’s culmination. Hence this week becomes very critical for the 5 contestants -  DJ Bravo, Siddharth Nigam, Teriya Magar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Salman Yusuff Khan. Each one will have to truly prove their worth at this level

 

The competition gets really difficult from this point! Take a look at the upcoming semi finale episode coming weekend.


Do not miss watching JDJ9 on Saturday at 10 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with