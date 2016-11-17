posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 17th, 2016 at 7:51 pm

Early 2017, the TV screens will light up with a chain of melodious songs that will be sung in front of the audience in a way unlike before. Rising Star will mark it's spot in minds and hearts of the people with it's concept of live voting. The contestant is placed behind a wall and sings. The audience gives out votes on the Rising Star section of the Colors App. Depending on the percentage of votes the wall gets lifted. While one can simply get thrilled with it's concept, it's going to be a promising watch for sure!

The super talented composer-musician, Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show. Co-judging along with him will be the heart-throb, Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit who is a very well known name in the Punjabi film and music industry, is all set to rock on the Rising Star platform. Here's what Diljit has to share with us about his next move as a judge, "Singing is more than a profession for me; it’s my passion. I have been nurturing it for the past 11 years and this makes judging Rising Star much more than just another project for me. It is an enabler through which I hope to share my passion with this country's varied budding talent. I believe that while having a good voice is important, having the personality of a performer is just as critical. Rising Star, focuses purely on the singing talent while amalgamating it with audience engagement. But, I will be on the lookout for those contestants who, through their voice alone, can transport viewers to an alternative universe."

Diljit even shares his thoughts on co-judging the show with ace singer, Shankar Mahadevan, "I am excited to collaborate with a superlative singer like Shankar Mahadevan for such a unique concept. The show’s format is really intriguing, and I am looking forward to seeing our country’s diverse talent shine.”

Are you ready to rise and sing, India? Keep watching this space for more!