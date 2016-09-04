posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 4th, 2016 at 3:58 pm

The dance battle on JDJ9 is building up. The conestants have lived up to each of the challenges to come this far in the competition. Kick starting this month, we will witness the JDJ9 contestants compete much more fiercely for the Jhalak trophy. 4 challenges to make it to the top 5. The first ones to join them in this challenge round will be their strongest support pillars, their families.

Let's have a look what they have to say about their JDJ9 experience.

It's time to dive deeper in this dance quest. Do not miss out on JDJ9, this Saturday as the family members of JDJ9 contestants join them on the dance floor.