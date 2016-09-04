It's The Time To Disco With Family on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 4th, 2016 at 3:58 pm

The dance battle on JDJ9 is building up. The conestants have lived up to each of the challenges to come this far in the competition. Kick starting this month, we will witness the JDJ9 contestants compete much more fiercely for the Jhalak trophy. 4 challenges to make it to the top 5. The first ones to join them in this challenge round will be their strongest support pillars, their families. 

Let's have a look what they have to say about their JDJ9 experience.

It's time to dive deeper in this dance quest. Do not miss out on JDJ9, this Saturday as the family members of JDJ9 contestants join them on the dance floor.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with