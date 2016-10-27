It's raining surprises on JDJ9 this Diwali

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 2:32 pm

Looks like Diwali is truly a joyous festival, lighting up the hearts of  our JDJ9 contestants and gifting them with warm smiles.This Saturday, sweet surprises make their way to the JDJ9. 

 

Here's a sneak peek into what's in store for you to see this Saturday...

Shantanu's mom showers him with lots love. God Luck is shining upon him.

 

IMG_7407

 

IMG_7413

 

 

Shakti's girlfriend, Neha, shows up with a sweet surprise. To have an encouraging and loving partner makes all the difference in the world. 

 

 

IMG_7692

 

IMG_7694

 

IMG_7695

 

 

Gracy Goswami's younger sister won everyone's heart with her witty comments. Also, she redefines cuteness completely.

 

 

IMG_7347

 

IMG_7330

 

 

Siddharth Nigam's partner, Vaishnavi recieves a heart warming surprise from the Judge Jacqueline.

 

 

IMG_7573

 

IMG_7575

 

IMG_7578

 

 

Salman was left teary eyed on being greeted by the greatest blessing in his life, his son. 

 

IMG_7759
 

 

IMG_7765

 

IMG_7771

 

This is surely going to be one beautiful Diwali on JDJ9. Tune in on Saturday at 10PM.

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with