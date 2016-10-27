posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 2:32 pm

Looks like Diwali is truly a joyous festival, lighting up the hearts of our JDJ9 contestants and gifting them with warm smiles.This Saturday, sweet surprises make their way to the JDJ9.

Here's a sneak peek into what's in store for you to see this Saturday...

Shantanu's mom showers him with lots love. God Luck is shining upon him.

Shakti's girlfriend, Neha, shows up with a sweet surprise. To have an encouraging and loving partner makes all the difference in the world.

Gracy Goswami's younger sister won everyone's heart with her witty comments. Also, she redefines cuteness completely.

Siddharth Nigam's partner, Vaishnavi recieves a heart warming surprise from the Judge Jacqueline.

Salman was left teary eyed on being greeted by the greatest blessing in his life, his son.

This is surely going to be one beautiful Diwali on JDJ9. Tune in on Saturday at 10PM.