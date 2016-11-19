It's going to be Weekend ka Double Vaar tonight on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 19th, 2016 at 12:45 pm

Week 5 saw a lot of ups and downs on the front of challenges in the house. As the week has come to a close and it's time to bid goodbye to another member from the house, Salman breaks the news that there will be double elimination this week! Out of the 4 contestants, Rahul, Lokesh, Karan and Mona, which two will face the vaar of elmination this week?

 

Are the Bigg Boss 10 housemates ready for this jolt tonight? Tune in at 9PM to watch.


