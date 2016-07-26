posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 26th, 2016 at 5:52 pm

It gets hotter and hotter on JDJ season 9. Our tribe of contestants are buckling up and preparing to knock one another out on the dance floor. The bar of the competition is indeed high. The judges intend to not adopt a lenient approach on marking the contestants. They want them to try and go in for that extra mile so that they can out-do themselves . Breaking barriers will be the dance-motto this season.

But while all this intensity of performance is being spewed on the floor, we have someone who will call it ‘Just Chill’ on the show - Our host for the Season 9, Mr Manish Paul!

He is back with his pranks on the Jhalak set. The level of his witty one liners- his sweet nok-jhok with KJo and his crazy antics to charm the audience with his barrel of jokes will be witnessed yet again. So just when you thought it will be all dance and nothing beyond that we placed a candy heart of jokes on top! The contestants will battle it out for the marks of the judges and Manish will battle it out for someone’s love, Yes ladies and Gentlemen you heard that right. Don’t believe us? See for yourself