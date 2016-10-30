It's going be a burst of tasks on Diwali on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 30th, 2016 at 3:15 pm

The lights are glowing and the party mode is set. There is food and masti glaore. 
And while we spend this day with our close ones, this year the story will be a little different for the Bigg Boss inmates. Away from home, they must be missing the feel of the warmth. 
But hold on, it's Sunday and Weekend ka Vaar continues tonight on Bigg Boss 10. 

 
One contestant will be evicted tonight. After 4 contestants were declared safe last night. The pointer marks to the three remaining- Gaurav, Akanksha and Nitibha. 
But before a call is taken on who will be out from the scene, some tasks must be done. 
Diwali par mooh toh meetha karna ban ta hai 

 

 

The contestants will pick the laddoos for the gharwale. The orange ones for the one they think is the hero and the green ones for the one that they think is zero. 
What an interesting way to get the point across Bigg Boss! It will be exciting to see who will emerge as the victor in tonight's laddoo task. 
But that's not all, we have some more sweet little nothings in the form of 'thappad se dar lagta hai' task 
Salman gets down to the task of asking certain housemates few questions keeping them away from the rest. 
On the basis of their reply a slap jack will respond. 

Ouch! 
This task may just burst open a lot of truths. 
Get ready, there are going to be some really crazy things happening on Bigg Boss tonight at 9PM!


