It's Bani Vs Swami Om For The Captaincy This Week On Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 5th, 2017 at 1:09 pm

Yes, you heard it right! This week it will be Bani and Swami Om who will compete with each other on Bigg Boss 10. As the current captain, Manveer reads out the letter about the task it is known that there will be two pyramids made of blocks having the picture of each contender in the garden area. The other housemates will support their choice and in order to make them win they will throw smiley balls at the pyramid of the opponent from outside the drawn circle around the two pyramids. Each contender can have one representative during the task.

 

IMG_9212

 

Eventually the contender who is able to save his/her pyramid the maximum towards the end will win the task and become the next captain!

 

IMG_9239

 

 

Can you guess who will become the representatives for Bani and Swami Om? What will happen during the task?

 

IMG_9222

 

 

There is a lot in store for you in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10, tune in at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with