posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 5th, 2017 at 1:09 pm

Yes, you heard it right! This week it will be Bani and Swami Om who will compete with each other on Bigg Boss 10. As the current captain, Manveer reads out the letter about the task it is known that there will be two pyramids made of blocks having the picture of each contender in the garden area. The other housemates will support their choice and in order to make them win they will throw smiley balls at the pyramid of the opponent from outside the drawn circle around the two pyramids. Each contender can have one representative during the task.

Eventually the contender who is able to save his/her pyramid the maximum towards the end will win the task and become the next captain!

Can you guess who will become the representatives for Bani and Swami Om? What will happen during the task?

There is a lot in store for you in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10, tune in at 10:30 PM!