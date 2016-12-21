It's A Date Night For Gaurav & Bani on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Devang Kothari, last updated on December 21st, 2016 at 3:06 pm

IMG_5548

 

Now this is something you can't afford to miss out on! As the Housemates in the Bigg Boss house have seen several ups and downs, the announcement of a 'Romantic Date' for Gaurav and Bani in tonight's episode changes the tense atmosphere of the house completely! Certainly a breather! Isn't it?

 

IMG_5586

We saw in the previous episode how Gaurav chose Bani, his very dear friend in the house to go on for a date, hence  this date night was clearly anticipated. Gaurav will also be seen heartily sharing how much he cherishes each and every moment spent with Bani in the Bigg Boss house. Well there is a lot more to it, we bet this will keep you glued to your television screens tonight!

Do watch Bigg Boss 10 at 10:30 PM!


