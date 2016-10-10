posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 10th, 2016 at 2:10 pm

Ever since the start of the show, Shakti has stirred a mass curiosity and engagement over the sensitive subject matter. When the society claims not to accept a certain fragment of people just on the basis of how God willed them to be, a show about two sisters came into the picture, not only to raise awareness but to streamline the emotional thread of the concept.

Both Saumya and Surbhi, who are sisters, go through preferential treatment as kids. On one hand where Saumya’s father Maninder has great hatred towards her, on the other hand he showers a lot of love on Surbhi. Saumya has been guarded by her mother Nimmi all her life. Later on when she grows up and becomes of a marriageable age, the truth confronts her and her sister in a harsh way after her marriage with Harman. She comes to learn that she is Kinner and faces great turmoil in accepting this fact of her life.

The story is spun around these two sisters and the journey has been an exciting exhibit that makes us come to terms with a reality that one tends to bypass in the banalities of a daily life.

