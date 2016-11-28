posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 7:46 pm

Indian Television Academy Awards 2016 is all set to get you glued to the television on 4th December 2016 and it is definitely not to be missed. Not only do you witness the best talent of Indian Television being honored on this paltform, but ITA Awards is also packed with a lot of entertaining acts for one and all.

The dashing boys of Indian television Ssharad Malhotra and Gurmeet Choudhary rock the stage with their thrilling, adventure filled act to famous song ‘Malhari’ while Karanvir Bohra and Gautam Rode bring out the ‘Singham’ in them and give a raring performance in full swag.

Our very own Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 contestants Salman Yusuff Khan, Karishma Tanna and Shantanu Maheshwari will perform individually as well as rock the stage with their out of the world performance to ‘Sau Tarah Ke’.

The dazzling divas Mouni Roy and Barkha Bisht look like a dream and set the stage on fire as they dance to ‘Pinga’. Mouni Roy gives a graceful, solo performance to ‘Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki’ and the gorgeous Barkha Bisht revives the epic Mastani on stage while dancing to ‘Main Diwani Mastani’.

Jay Soni, Anusha Ranjan, Karan Tacker and Krystle Dsouza rock the stage by their peppy performance to ‘High Heels’. They liven up the entire stage by their high energy act and great coordination. On the other hand, Helly Shah and Varun Kapoor recreate the magic of their cute romance through ‘Gerua’ and ‘Janam Janam’. Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha put up a beautifully sensuous act to ‘Ayat ki Tarah’ and ‘Mera naam ishq’.

So guys and gals, block your dates! ITA Awards is coming this December 4th to entertain you! Don’t forget to tune in at 1PM and 4.30PM!