September 22nd, 2015

Going by the ‘Tadakta Bhadakta’ theme of the week- The 90s ka Tadka, Jhalak this week saw acts loaded with entertainment. Who can forget the melodies, the unforgettable lyrics, the background dancers and the super crazy pelvic thrust? Replicating the madness of 90s, Anita, who had won the performer of the week last time around, gave it all to this special performance!

She chose the chartbuster song, Jhanjhariya performed by Karishma Kapoor and nailed it! The performance was packed with sensuous moves, innocent expressions and immaculate lift. In fact, if we go by what the judges said, she was rearing to be one of the top three contenders for the finale. Dance Guru, Ganesh was completely besotted by her act and said, “It was by far the most justified performance with an apt balance of softness and unabashed give it out attitude. It was a nice reminder of the 90’s.”

But, what followed at the end of the act was a million dollar surprise! Anita’s husband, Rohit was a part of the act but none of them knew about it. Not even Anita! With the clever choreography and a perfect surprise, Anita’s choreographer partner, Sanam set the act so seamlessly that Rohit’s entry took everyone by a great surprise, including Anita.

There is more that happened after the act got over! For that you will have to tune in to watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded this week only at 9 pm.