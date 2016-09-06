Ishq wala Love on JDJ9 with Salman

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 6th, 2016 at 6:24 pm

Salman Yusuff Khan, for whom the JDJ9 dance quest is a bit tougher due to the level of expectations,  has never disappointed the judges so far. He has been innovating and experimenting with new techniques all along. This week, on ‘Family Special’, his wife, Faiza, will join him on the JDJ9 stage. Looks like a fairytale-wala-love will come to life.

Faiza seems to lose no sweat over the fact that with every act on JDJ9, Salman’s hotness factor just keeps increasing. Despite his shirtless and sensuous acts those make girls go weak in the knees, Faiza knows that Salman’s heart is with her.

Looks like love is in the air for these two. See them perform on JDJ9, Saturday at 10PM!


