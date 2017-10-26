Ishq Mein Marjawan: Will Deep's secret get exposed in front of Lakshya?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 26th, 2017 at 4:24 pm

Last on Ishq Mein Marjawan we saw how Aarohi almost catches Deep with his fake family having an argument. However, his mother controlling the situation cooks up a story about who ‘Mem saab’ is and why there is a fight happening over the money. Deep takes a sigh of relief.

 

62

 

 

Further in the story this week we will see Deep adding another leg to his plan. He takes Aarohi to the previous crime scene of Tara and plants Aarohi’s evidence in place of Tara.

 

 

IMG_4695

 

 

The couple will reach Kasol for their honeymoon unaware that Lakshya has seen them. Lakshya follows the same trail through which the couple passes.

 

IMG_3745

 

 

In the meanwhile Tara is on a hunt of the same boy from the park who cheated on his partner. In order to kill him she goes all out.

 

 

But will Deep eventually win in his mission? Or will get into a trouble because of Lakshya or Tara?

 

Watch the suspense unfold this week!

 

Tune into Ishq Mein Marjawan Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with