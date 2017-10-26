posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 26th, 2017 at 4:24 pm

Last on Ishq Mein Marjawan we saw how Aarohi almost catches Deep with his fake family having an argument. However, his mother controlling the situation cooks up a story about who ‘Mem saab’ is and why there is a fight happening over the money. Deep takes a sigh of relief.

Further in the story this week we will see Deep adding another leg to his plan. He takes Aarohi to the previous crime scene of Tara and plants Aarohi’s evidence in place of Tara.

The couple will reach Kasol for their honeymoon unaware that Lakshya has seen them. Lakshya follows the same trail through which the couple passes.

In the meanwhile Tara is on a hunt of the same boy from the park who cheated on his partner. In order to kill him she goes all out.

But will Deep eventually win in his mission? Or will get into a trouble because of Lakshya or Tara?

Watch the suspense unfold this week!

