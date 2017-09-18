posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 18th, 2017 at 2:23 pm

A simple and naïve girl from the mountains named Arohi is free-spirited and believes that little things in life can bring joy. She lost her parents at a young age and has never been exposed to the big bad world.

Just like any other normal girl Arohi too falls in love, with a stranger and dreams of having a beautiful future with him. However she doesn’t know the person on whom she is trusting so blindly has pre-planned all these events that she believes happened as a coincidence.

The beautiful love story turns out to be a tragedy when Arohi gets to know that the person she loved the most was the one who plotted everything, because of which she goes behind the bars being called as an accused for a series of murders.

This doesn’t end here, the relatives and people whom she thought of as a family were actually con artists!

Arohi didn’t know the person she fell in love madly with was actually a control freak manipulative man was actually trying to save his real wife who is not just a psychopath plotting a series of murders one after another but also a look alike of Arohi!

Unimaginable events in the life of Arohi totally blow off her mind!

How will Arohi get out of all this? Will this love attempt revenge after this?

To know watch the romantic thriller story of ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM!