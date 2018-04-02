Ishq Mein Marjawan: Tara blackmails Aarohi.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 2nd, 2018 at 3:50 pm

The story of Ishq Mein Marjawan takes an exciting turn this week as Deep is all set to get married! But the suspense still remains about who the bride will be?! Whether it’s going to be Aarohi or Tara, will only be known in the upcoming episodes.

 

IMG_0511

 

 

In the meanwhile, Aarohi knows Tara has Nikku in her custody; hence she tries to reach Tara as soon as possible. On the other hand Tara blackmails Aarohi asking her to reveal her true identity in front of the whole family if she wants Nikku to be safe.  

 

IMG_0306

 

 

Aarohi wants to avoid getting married to Deep at any cost. But how will she be able to save herself from the current situation? Will Tara succeed in her plan this time and defeat Aarohi? 

Click here

 

 

 

Watch this week on Ishq Mein Marjawan.

 

Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with