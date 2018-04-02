posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 2nd, 2018 at 3:50 pm

The story of Ishq Mein Marjawan takes an exciting turn this week as Deep is all set to get married! But the suspense still remains about who the bride will be?! Whether it’s going to be Aarohi or Tara, will only be known in the upcoming episodes.

In the meanwhile, Aarohi knows Tara has Nikku in her custody; hence she tries to reach Tara as soon as possible. On the other hand Tara blackmails Aarohi asking her to reveal her true identity in front of the whole family if she wants Nikku to be safe.

Aarohi wants to avoid getting married to Deep at any cost. But how will she be able to save herself from the current situation? Will Tara succeed in her plan this time and defeat Aarohi?

Click here

Watch this week on Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM.