posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 27th, 2018 at 7:04 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aarohi is determined to prove everyone that her pregnancy is real. However, Deep gets suspicious, as he is aware of the fact that Tara can never get pregnant. Tara (Aarohi) gets offended after Deep’s suggestion to get a proper medical checkup done.

Aarohi accuses him for not trusting her and threatens to get the child aborted. Will Deep believe her or will his suspicion keep increasing?

As Holi is round the corner, Aarohi has a new plan for her revenge.

Lakshya has also plotted something against Deep and Tara (Aarohi), as he doesn’t want Deep's child to come into this world.

Click to know what’s going to happen in the ‘Holi Special’ episodes.

Keep watching the thrilling episodes of Ishq Mein Marjawan Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM.