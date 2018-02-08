Ishq Mein Marjawan: Is Aarohi in trouble?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 8th, 2018 at 5:19 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan Aarohi gets shocked to know that Lakshya is nobody else but Virat. In fact his full name is Virat Lakshya Singh.

 

_MG_9658

 

 

Virat on the other hand finds Tara’s behavior a little weird. Aarohi however tries her best to show him that she is the real Tara. A lot many secrets get revealed by Virat, and eventually Aarohi gets to know that her Bhabhi and Nikku were killed by Deep.

 

_MG_9681

 

 

A clever Virat tries testing Tara (Aarohi), he plays Russian roulette game with Deep and Tara but Aarohi smartly manages to save herself.

 

 

Further we will witness how Aarohi tries pushing Deep down the cliff, in fact Deep will tell her to kill him if she wants.

 

_MG_9634

 

 

Aarohi wonders why Deep said that! Does that mean she is about to get exposed?

 

 

Watch the story this week.

 

 

Ishq Mein Marjawan, Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM!  


