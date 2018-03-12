Ishq Mein Marjawan: Deep grows increasingly suspicious of Aarohi.

This week Deep gets extremely suspicious of the woman in his house claiming to be Tara. He tries to reach out to Kaali, who knows the entire truth.

 

Aarohi on the other hand wants to avoid this situation at any cost, she wants to stop Kaali from blurting out the truth by reaching out to her before Deep does. Will Aarohi be able to do so?

 

 

But it looks like Aarohi is certainly in danger as Deep takes her fingerprints on an object, in order to expose her in front of everyone. He tries to trap her from every side!

 

Will this incident bring a big defeat for Aarohi?

 

Watch Ishq Mein Marjawan Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM. A special episode on coming Saturday, 17th March at 7:30 PM, watch promo.


