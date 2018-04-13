Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi's fake pregnancy to get exposed?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 13th, 2018 at 5:21 pm

In one of the nail-biting episodes this week, Aarohi gets into danger after Vedika gives her poison assuming her to be Tara. Aarohi’s state worsens after consuming it and she is rushed to the hospital for the treatment.

 

_MG_4725

 

 

But Aarohi gets into further trouble post the treatment, as the nurse reveals that she was never pregnant! Deep, Roma and Virat get shocked to know this!

 

_MG_4701

 

 

Does this mean this is the end of the game for Aarohi?

 

 

Watch Ishq Mein Marjawan Mon-Sat at 7:30 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with