Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi to become Tara?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 30th, 2018 at 2:17 pm

This week on ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ Aarohi will be seen confessing to the doctor about how she released herself from the jail and that she plans to take revenge from Deep and his family. She will try to know about Virat who is the missing link in the conspiracy. Later when Deep would reach out to the doctor he would discover that the doctor is already dead.

 

IMG_0249

 

 

Here, Aarohi in form of Kesari tries to deceive everyone. However Deep manages to get the SD card in doctor’s clinic and informs everyone that they would soon get to know who is the killer of the doctor. Aarohi discusses with Chawanni that the doctor made their video but she isn’t the one who killed the doctor. Everyone suspects that Kesari could be the killer, Tara interrogates Kesari. Kesari tries really hard to come out of this situation by making excuses; she says she wants to quit the job.

 

 

IMG_0198

 

 

Later in the episodes this week we will see how Aarohi returns to Raichand mansion in her new avtaar as Tara along with Deep but nobody knows it! Later she also discovers that Virat is Roma’s elder son and Tara’s brother.

 

IMG_0721

 

 

How far will Aarohi be able to go with her new identity? Will Aarohi be able to take the revenge from Deep and his family or will get caught?

 

Watch Ishq Mein Marjawan Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM!


