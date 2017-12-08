posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 8th, 2017 at 5:28 pm

Till now on ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ we saw how disturbed Aarohi is and that how she is being forced to believe that she has a mental illness. She has been having disturbing visions.

Aarohi, who is already in a perplexed state starts getting messages from her ex-boyfriend, and this troubles her even further. On the other hand Lakshya accuses her and Deep to be involved in the serial murders.

Further on show we will see the most dreadful moment for Aarohi, when she sees her look-alike right in front of her! Unable to digest whatever she sees she tries convincing everyone that there is someone else who looks exactly like her, but they trying convincing her by saying that everything is an illusion and that since she is suffering from mental illness that’s the reason she is seeing all of this.

But in further episodes we will see a major twist! And that how Aarohi firmly starts believing that the girl who looks like her isn’t her imagination but a reality! And also that she isn’t ill mentally at all.

What happens with Aarohi which makes her believe so? How will Deep manage the situation after this?

Ishq Mein Marjawan – Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM!