Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi gets shaken to see her look-alike!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 8th, 2017 at 5:28 pm

Till now on ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ we saw how disturbed Aarohi is and that how she is being forced to believe that she has a mental illness.  She has been having disturbing visions.

 

IMG_1503

 

 

Aarohi, who is already in a perplexed state starts  getting messages from her ex-boyfriend, and this troubles her even further. On the other hand Lakshya accuses her and Deep to be involved in the serial murders.

 

IMG_9533

 

 

Further on show we will see the most dreadful moment for Aarohi, when she sees her look-alike right in front of her! Unable to digest whatever she sees she tries convincing everyone that there is someone else who looks exactly like her, but they trying convincing her by saying that everything is an illusion and that since she is suffering from mental illness that’s the reason she is seeing all of this.

 

IMG_0498

 

 

But in further episodes we will see a major twist! And that how Aarohi firmly starts believing that the girl who looks like her isn’t her imagination but a reality! And also that she isn’t ill mentally at all.

 

IMG_0722

 

 

What happens with Aarohi which makes her believe so? How will Deep manage the situation after this?

 

 

To know everything, keep watching!

 

Ishq Mein Marjawan – Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with