posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 19th, 2017 at 2:54 pm

This week on ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ we will see how Aarohi gets shattered to find her brother dead. To add on the twist Nikku points at Aarohi telling Lakshya that she is the one who killed his father. There comes a struggle for Aarohi to prove Lakshya that there is her look alike.

Fortunately Lakshya gets to see Aarohi’s look alike, Tara. Together with Aarohi he plans to bring forth the whole truth.

Tara cleverly traps Aarohi and tres misguiding Deep and Lakshya by showing that she is the real Aarohi in order to escape her arrest.

There will also be a surprise birthday present for Aarohi from her deceased brother, who pre-ordered the gift before he died. It’s a teddy and Aarohi proudly keeps it in the hall. But as the story unfolds we get to know that its Aarohi’s plan to fix up a spy camera in the teddy to capture the proceedings in the hall and catch the mole who has been leaking information to Tara, her look alike.

Will Aarohi be successful in her attempt or once again be thwarted by the villains?

Watch everything this week!

Ishq Mein Marjawan: Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM!