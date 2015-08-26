Ishq Ka Rang Safed Spoiler Alert: Will Viplav finally come to Dhani's rescue?

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on August 26th, 2015 at 4:31 pm

The widows after being asked to vacate the ashram have nowhere else to go. They decide that the only way they can go back to where they were staying is to fight the case legally against the person who had ousted them from their home. Now to fight the case, they need to hire a lawyer for which they require money to pay his fees. Desperate to get back to their dwelling, the widows look for ways in which they can gather enough money to pay the lawyer. Unfortunately, due to time constraint they drop the idea mid way.

IMG_7916

Nowhere to go and desperate to find a solution, Dhani seeks help from Vidhi who puts her in touch with Viplav. Dhani who has had a spat with Viplav in the past is unaware that the lawyer Vidhi put her through is actually Viplav. With no roof over their heads and just one ray of hope left, will Viplav help the widows get back what is rightfully theirs or will his resentment towards Dhani make him look the other way? 

To find out whether Viplav takes up Dhani’s case, don’t forget to watch Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Mon-Sat, 6:30 PM. 


