posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on October 14th, 2015 at 6:49 pm

Now that Tulsi's cover is blown and that she is arrested, everything in the ashram is back to normal. Viplav and Dhani were able to put an end to Tulsi’s plan by working together as a team.

In the beginning of the show, we saw that Dhani and Viplav couldn’t stand the sight of each other. Their relationship started off on the wrong foot and now they have worked together, their fondness towards each other has also grown. They have actually become friends, and all that animosity that existed between the two doesn't exist anymore.

Dhani soon realizes that it’s time that she got Viplav back together with his family as she feels responsible for keeping him away from all the comfort and luxury that he could get back at home. Now that Dhani is determined to amend the wrong, we wonder what she would do next? Now that they are friends, would her plan work or will it backfire?

To find out more, don’t forget to watch Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Mon-Sat, 6:30PM