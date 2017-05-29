Is Parth Teni's true love and not Aman?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 29th, 2017 at 6:29 pm

In the last episode on Dil Se Dil Tak we saw how Parth helps out Aman in making Teni forgive him for his mistakes and misunderstandings. It was quite touching to see Parth coming to the rescue of Aman, by reading out a blank page as if Aman wrote a handwritten letter for his beloved Teni asking for forgiveness. Teni’s heart melted that very moment and the two lovers reconciled.

 

DSC_9499

 

 

 

Next moment Aman reached out to Teni lovingly to share what he had in mind for their future together. He asked her to close her eyes and imagine their beautiful world together. Teni does the same, she doesn’t let the dream continue and asks Aman to leave the room for the moment jokingly.

 

DSC_9496

 

 

Later in the night when Teni tries to sleep, she continues to dream further where she stopped Aman. She suddenly sees Parth in place of Aman in her dream and wakes up with a jolt!

 

DSC_9329

 

 

This is shocking! Something that even Teni never imagined could happen!

 

DSC_9361

 

 

 

What will happen now? Was that a sign that Teni has developed true feelings for Parth and not Aman?

 

Wouldn’t she get into a mess?

 

What do you think about this whole situation?

 

The story gets really interesting from here.

 

Watch Dil Se Dil Tak, Mon-Fri  at 10:30 PM!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with