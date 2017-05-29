posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 29th, 2017 at 6:29 pm

In the last episode on Dil Se Dil Tak we saw how Parth helps out Aman in making Teni forgive him for his mistakes and misunderstandings. It was quite touching to see Parth coming to the rescue of Aman, by reading out a blank page as if Aman wrote a handwritten letter for his beloved Teni asking for forgiveness. Teni’s heart melted that very moment and the two lovers reconciled.

Next moment Aman reached out to Teni lovingly to share what he had in mind for their future together. He asked her to close her eyes and imagine their beautiful world together. Teni does the same, she doesn’t let the dream continue and asks Aman to leave the room for the moment jokingly.

Later in the night when Teni tries to sleep, she continues to dream further where she stopped Aman. She suddenly sees Parth in place of Aman in her dream and wakes up with a jolt!

This is shocking! Something that even Teni never imagined could happen!

What will happen now? Was that a sign that Teni has developed true feelings for Parth and not Aman?

Wouldn’t she get into a mess?

What do you think about this whole situation?

The story gets really interesting from here.

