Is Manish Paul the new host on Bigg Boss 10?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 25th, 2016 at 2:19 pm

Tonight, our favourite host, Manish Paul and the dashing Sonakshi Sinha visit the Bigg Boss 10 sets for celebrating Christmas. Here’s more about it…

 

Manish Paul, the new host?

 

PIC 49

 

Manish Paul takes on the Bigg Boss 10 stage tonight and tricks the audience. He plays up as if he is the new host of Bigg Boss 10 but Salman enters and says in his own ‘Andaaz’ that ‘Tum is show ka kabada kar chuke hote, agar hum tumhare peeche nahi hote!’ Both Salman and Maniesh create some fun moments for the lovely audience. Don’t you think it’s going to be really cool to see them spread some laughter tonight?

 

PIC 53

 

PIC 55

 

Sonakshi and Manish play ‘Thappad se Darr Lagta Hai’!

 

PIC 63

 

PIC 70

 

Salman tells Sonakshi that this game is inspired by her dialogue in Dabangg with a slight twist and makes both Sonakshi and Manish get some ‘Thappads’ tonight. Both of them enjoy it to the fullest and give some super entertaining, fun answers.

 

PIC 64

 

Tonight’s Bigg Boss 10 episode is definitely not to be missed! Do tune in at 9PM to get your dose of entertainment!


