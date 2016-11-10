Is love blooming between Gaurav and Bani on Bigg Boss?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 10th, 2016 at 2:21 pm

Bigg Boss house has seen several relationships across seasons. And Season 10 has the most interesting batch of both the celebrities and the commoners. Though Bigg Boss has now wiped out the line of division and called them Gharwale, it will be worth a watch if we get to see love tales spinning in the two parties.
After Mona and Manu, Gaurav and Bani's chemistry seems to be catching our interest. 

 

Here's a glimpse into what Mr. Chopra had to say to Bani.
Wasn't that cute? Their cheek to cheek smiles say a lot. But well, only time will uncover the entire story behind these smiles. Tune into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM to catch this mushy moment.


