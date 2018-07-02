Is Aditya prepared to hear the truth?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 2nd, 2018 at 5:30 pm

Waseem takes his family for dinner to Dr. Inayat's house where they discover that she knew Pooja. The next day, Zoya visits Dr. Inayat at the hospital where she comes to know that Pooja was pregnant with Yash's baby. Zoya requests Dr. Inayat to testify this in the court to prove Yash's innocence but Dr. Inayat refuses. When the Hooda family comes to know about this, they threaten to destroy the evidence. When Zoya tries to fight them, Waseem tells her that no lawyer is ready to fight the case due to the opposition of Mr. Hooda.

 

IMG_9183

 

Zoya accepts her defeat and is about to leave the city when Sakshi comes to her house and takes her to Hooda house. Here, Aditya tells her that he worshipped Pooja as an angel, but she turned out to be the opposite. This outrages Sakshi and she decides to tell Adi the truth. 

How will Aditya react to the truth?

Tune into Bepannaah at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday to find out the truth.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

5 things that are back on #Shakti!

5 things that are back on #Shakti!

Six times Vish Khanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous!

Six times Vish Khanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous!

Will Kritika be able to help Ranbir?

Will Kritika be able to help Ranbir?

Vishakha converts Bela into a snake!

Vishakha converts Bela into a snake!

Five times Madhuri Dixit Nene stole the show with her looks!

Five times Madhuri Dixit Nene stole the show with her looks!

You Might Also Like

Kaun Hai?

Kaun Hai?

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Dev 2

Dev 2

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane

Bepannah

Bepannah

Connect with