posted by Shambhavi, last updated on June 21st, 2017 at 4:12 pm

In India Yoga is considered to be around 5,000-year-old mental, physical and spiritual practice.

‘Yoga’ is an ancient practice for transforming one’s body and mind. In the fast-paced world today it’s getting increasingly difficult to maintain a healthy life style and there comes yoga which relieves one from all kinds of physical and mental stress.

In past couple of decades Yoga has gained a lot of recognition worldwide. It was originated in India but is practiced all across the globe now. Be it business tycoons, celebs or commoners all strongly support yoga. It has also been recognized by United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), this leads to a celebration around the world and called as ‘Yoga day’ every year on 21st June.

Let’s support healthy living! Happy Yoga Day!