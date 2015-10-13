posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 13th, 2015 at 2:06 pm

The week has commenced and looks like the Monday Blues are going to get the inmates of the Bigg Boss House. The twisted dhamaal will be a sight to watch. Not only will they be living life out of a suitcase for these three months and doing all dramebaazi but one’s got to earn it to live it up in the Bigg Boss House. The stage is set and the tadka on the screen is going to better than your meals, we bet!

The ghar ghar ki kahani has made its way into the game with the nomination blizzard. While the contestants haven’t yet spent time knowing much about each other, the bickering has already begun. From not doing the house chores to not making it into the good books of the housemates- the first Jodi of the house Roopal and Digangna are on the dart board of the nomination. The duo also got miffed over a certain remark made by one of the contenders and seemed to have gone on a toilet cleaning spree, we wonder what’s brewing on their minds though! Trying to flush away the fuss already? We are waiting to see, are you too?

Lets see if they sail safe through the week. High five to house chores, Stayin alive! Stayin alive! Grab more at Bigg Boss.

Khabri