last updated on October 13th, 2015

Five fingers on the hand and two fingers to call it peace, Day 3 of the madness at the Bigg Boss House with all the shades of unees-bees. The contestants have reached half time at the first week at their home away from home. While someone misses their own bed, someone misses their daily luxuries and of course someone must be missing the ghar ke khane ka swad. We are a tad bit sorry about that. However, the entertainment seems to be going ‘swad anusaar’.

With all the tasky jobs that the contestants need to pull off every now on then, we wish they had a platter of lip smacking feasts. But we have chefs on the house who will be gladly serving reality ‘bites’. This week Prince Narula is playing up his card with great maska. Don’t get us wrong, the boy is going ‘only parathas’ style. It been a hatrick on that note with a variety of parathas being cooked and hooked to the taste buds of the housemates. We wonder what more tricks Prince has under his banner of culinary skills. Prince’s little paratha kitchen. Well, we could wait up for some reviews until then we shall just feast our eyes with the food or …?? You know !

Will the house mates like this side of Prince or will we be seeing a string of food critics? We have our finger on the lips. Let the Bigg Boss talk.

