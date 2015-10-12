posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 12th, 2015 at 5:17 pm

Quite a welcome it was for the Bigg Boss Housemates! All the jazz started with a little twisted surprise in the house. Bigg Boss had put the contestants in jodis to create double trouble for them and have asked each of the pairs if they are willing give away their packed bag full of clothes and shoes?! The contestants where shocked that they will have to tyago all the clothes.

Well, if you ask me, I wouldnt have bargained it for anyone or anything. But one of the contestants had to

survive without it and it was crucial to decide mutually who would give away their bags and who would share clothes with the unfortunate ones.

Since Mandana and Keith are partners and are paired up, Keith agreed to share mandana’s clothes and wore her pretty red top. Not only that he flaunted his sexy feminist side by doing a ramp walk with her oonchhi heels and behaved like a full desi girl.

