posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 12th, 2015 at 4:21 pm

After the dhasu entry of all the contestants of this season and the initial warm-up of tashan by the plug in of ‘select your partners for entering the house’, our guts are aching to know when will we see the first feud, the namkeen dialogues, the mute mode talks and of course the nomination game.

Well, we hear that the Jodi of Actor- Ankit Gera and Singer-Arvind Vegda (the last Jodi that entered the house) has the snore devil winning them much dislike from the other house mates already. We, all know the rules of the clock at the Bigg Boss House and we also know large space of love for sleep and with such a background score, nobody could sleep a wink. We so wish Arvind and Ankit knew that their snores could cost them a straight off-without a second thought-nomination from the remaining house mates. The double AA with a A++ for the snores. We would love to see the ‘sleep struggle’, won’t you?

What will happen next? Stay in the loop and see who gets into the soup. Tune into Bigg Boss.

Khabri!