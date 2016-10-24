Indiawale to lose the 'Satta' over the Bigg Boss house on Season 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 24th, 2016 at 11:58 am

Tonight, Bigg Boss announces that Indiawale lose their position as ‘Maaliks’ in the house. The Celebrities are made the ‘Maaliks’ while the Indiawale become the ‘Sevaks’. On one hand, Celebrities are quite happy and excited while Indiawale are naturally unhappy about this change.

 

IMG_9016

 

IMG_9089

 

But why did Bigg Boss take this decision? How will Indiawale react now? Will Celebrities take advantage of the situation and equal scores with Indiawale by being rude and throwing tantrums? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10 for all this and more, every Mon- Fri 10.30PM and Sat- Sun at 9PM! 

Watch this video to catch the contestants live in action!


﻿

