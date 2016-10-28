posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 28th, 2016 at 3:00 pm

During the Immunity Task, Navin proved that he could go to any extent to win. But it didn’t go well with Lokesh and she got furious. Tonight the fight will continue and take a different tone altogether.

Upset that she might lose the task, Lokesh squabbles with Navin. Navin gives it back to her but Indiawale as well as Celebrities stand in support of Lokesh. Manu says, ‘Blocks nahin gire hain, wo najronse gira hain sabke!’ In a fight when Navin charges towards Lokesh, Akanksha and Nitibha stand with her and ask him to back off!

Will Lokesh overcome all these difficulties and win the task? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM for more!