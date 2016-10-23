Indiawale blame Gaurav for misguiding them during the ranking task on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 23rd, 2016 at 1:51 pm

The contestants have a new task where they need to rank themselves between 1 and 15 based on what attempts they made to connect with the audience while on Bigg Boss 10. Two points to be considered while giving ranks are popularity in the house and popularity outside, amongst the audience. However, the task is misunderstood and they give first rank to Rahul.

 

PIC 28

 

PIC 06

 

Salman explains the task to them and questions this decision. All contestants realize that they have performed the task wrongly. Indiawale blame Gaurav for misguiding them in this task and say that if the task was performed fairly then Priyanka would be number 1.

 

PIC 09

 

PIC 42

 

Will this lead to another cold war between Celebrities and Indiawale? Stay tuned to Bigg Boss 10, Mon- Fri at 10.30PM and Sat- Sun at 9PM!


