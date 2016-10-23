'India ki Avaam' gives there expert comments on Week 1 of Bigg Boss 10!

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a ‘Sabha’ of common people is invited and they give their perspective on how Week 1 of Bigg Boss 10 was. The ‘Sabha’ feels that Celebrities are way behind the Indiawale in every aspect and they express disappointment by saying, ‘Celebrities jo hai wo Indiawalon ke saamne ‘Phuss’ hain!’ On the basis of entertainment they rank the Celebrities in the negative.

 

From Celebrities team Bani faces criticism for not performing in the tasks. On the other hand, Om Swami’s behavior has earned him complete disapproval from the ‘Avaam’ and they also openly call him ‘Phenku’.

 

Will the opinions of the India ki Avaam change the situation in the house? Tune in tonight at 9PM and Mon- Fri at 10.30PM to catch all the drama!


